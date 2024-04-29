Panasonic Connect’s WX-AM800 Ceiling Array Microphone

Panasonic Connect’s latest addition to the professional audio ecosystem offers several unique, customer-driven innovations to enable ease of installation and use in meeting rooms, classrooms, or other spaces. Designed to cover a 30 by 30-foot area with four adjustable zones and with the support of up to four exclusion areas, the WX-AM800 beamforming ceiling mic array automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on the location of the speaker and features built-in integration with one Panasonic PTZ camera for voice tracking (no control system required). The WX-AM00 features Dante digital audio connectivity with support for AES67 and a separate LAN connection for third-party control. The ceiling mic can be mounted in the ceiling (bracket included), on the ceiling (bracket included), is compatible with a VESA mount (for pole-mounting), and has hooks for suspension cables (cables not included).

The most unique feature includes the ability to add up to two Panasonic DECT Wireless microphones to the system without having to use rack space, thanks to the WX-AU202 Antenna/Receiver, which mounts on a wall or ceiling and connects back to the ceiling microphone using one CAT5e cable (up to 195 ft run)—audio from the two DECT wireless microphone channels, along with the audio from the ceiling mic are transmitted back to the Dante network over a single CAT5e cable. Panasonic’s Microphone System Configuration Center Software, compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 & 11, allows the user to set the room size, place the ceiling microphones and configure a whole host of audio DSP settings such as Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Audio Input Ducking, Equalization, Digital Noise Reduction, Panasonic PTZ Camera integration, adjust the range of the Panasonic antennas and more