NSCA Releases its Electronic Systems Outlook report for Summer 2021

In a recent press release, the NSCA, the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry, announced it has updated its biannual Electronic Systems Outlook report for Summer 2021.

It includes construction outlook information for the United States and Canada based on actual data from Q1 and Q2 of 2021, as well as a forecast for the remainder of 2021, 2022, and beyond.

At a Glance

In the Summer 2021 edition, the Electronic Systems Outlook report provides an updated view of:

Top markets for renovation and new construction

Construction forecasts for 2021 and beyond

In-demand technologies

Where technology growth is occurring

Developing a focused sales approach

New business opportunity potential

The information in this report helps integrators adjust their sales and marketing strategies. Understanding the most recent construction put-in-place totals helps them stay on top of slowdowns, recoveries, and market/geographic changes.

“No vertical markets are likely to end 2021 up more than 5%,” says NSCA Executive Director Tom LeBlanc. “However, the integration market is uniquely positioned to align itself with increased consumer confidence. Customers across all vertical markets are poised to invest in their facilities to accommodate a reimagined work environment. Integrators will continue to offer value for customers even amid reduced construction.”

Knowing that new construction is the best indicator of the future business climate for integrators, NSCA has followed and reported on industry conditions for more than two decades. The Electronic Systems Outlook report was initially established as a response to member questions about market conditions and trends, outlining vertical market outlooks, construction outlook summaries, and technology/systems outlooks in specific markets.

The NSCA Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA members to download. For more information about the Electronic Systems Outlook Summer 2021 report, or to join NSCA and get a free copy of the report, visit www.nsca.org or call (800) 446-NSCA.

