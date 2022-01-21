Cloud-Based OTT Content Publishing Platform Now Available to All

Launched by Screenweave LLC, a Tightrope Media Systems company, the Screenweave SaaS content publishing platform provides users with all of the power, convenience, and efficiency they need to curate, distribute, and promote their content across modern digital viewing platforms. Designed to help schools, local governments, businesses, and houses of worship easily reach their audiences, Screenweave lets organizations quickly launch and manage their own branded video channels on iOS and Android mobile devices plus OTT platforms including Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

The comprehensive, cloud-based solution is now available via subscription—after a free 30-day trial—to any organization wishing to manage, present, and deliver video to consumers through over-the-top (OTT) platforms and mobile apps.

“Many organizations want their own custom-branded video apps on OTT and mobile devices, but have found it too difficult to do,” said JJ Parker, CEO of Screenweave LLC. “We designed the Screenweave platform to make the process super-simple, so users can start from scratch and launch their own OTT content presence in only 10 minutes. After that, they can just keep adding new content, and Screenweave does the rest. The feedback we received from beta testers confirmed that they found Screenweave faster and easier than any other tool they’d seen to get content onto all of these distribution platforms.”

The simplicity of Screenweave’s user interface is complemented by its efficient “add once, available everywhere” workflow for reaching followers, fans, and constituents on any viewing device. For VOD content, users simply upload their video files and metadata through Screenweave’s web-based dashboard. Screenweave automatically transforms the files for compatibility with each viewing platform and publishes the results across all content portals and apps. Content is automatically sorted into curated collections based on user-defined criteria, making it easy for viewers to find topics of interest. Live streams of scheduled events such as government meetings, worship services, and sports can also be integrated seamlessly into customers’ channels and apps.

Organizations can publish their content as customized channels within the standard Screenweave-branded OTT and mobile apps as part of their monthly subscription, or upgrade to their own custom-branded, dedicated apps for an additional fee. Content is delivered via Screenweave’s cloud-based content delivery network (CDN), minimizing traffic impact on customers’ own networks while scaling easily to unlimited viewers. Customers retain complete control of their content with Screenweave, unlike video sharing services that may insert advertising, suggest third-party content, or require users to confer intellectual property rights.

Interested organizations can sign up immediately for a free 30-day trial, with no credit card required. At the end of the 30 days, customers can subscribe to one of Screenweave’s tiered pricing plans based on their expected content volumes. “We’ve made it as easy as possible for users to try Screenweave with no obligation,” added Parker. “We believe that once they experience how easy it is, they’ll be hooked.”

For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit.