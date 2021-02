In celebration of Black History Month, AVNetwork and AVNation are taking a look at the many talented persons of color across the AV industry. Joining us today is Robert Rasberry, assistant director of multimedia services for Drexel University. We discuss how he got his start in AV through the higher education space, how he has dealt with race in his career—including how it relates to his upbringing—the importance of diversity within the industry, and more.

