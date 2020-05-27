AVIXA's 2020 Young AV Professionals Award: Gregory Rushton, CTS-D

Gregory Rushton, CTS-D, vice president at Muley & Banani Audio Visual, was recently named one of AVIXA's Young AV Professionals of the Year. We sat down with him to hear more of his story.

Read more about all of the 2020 AVIXA Award winners.

Gregory Rushton, CTS-D (Image credit: AVIXA)

AVN: How did you get your start in the pro AV industry?

GREGORY RUSHTON: I started out as a high school theater technician and live sound freelancer. From there, I moved into integration and attended audio recording technology school. I went back to being a contractor, and, finally, entered consulting in 2007.

AVN: What do you believe will dominate tech conversations for the next year?

GR: I think we'll see more integration with building intelligence and AI analytics with a specific focus on the post-COVID-19 working environment.

AVN: Do you have a mentor in the industry? Tell us a little about him and how he has inspired you?

GR: My first full-time employer in the audio visual industry has been and continues to mentor and inspire me. He took a chance on me by hiring me as a summer student in grade 10, and my summer job turned into a five-year position as a contractor.

He taught me many skills—both related to the audio visual industry, as well as life in general. These skills, in conjunction with the contracting experience itself, have really shaped my approach to the consulting field, and allow me to offer a unique perspective.

AVN: What can the pro AV industry do to attract and retain the next generation of technology professionals?

GR: Education and awareness will be key to drawing individuals into our industry. Traditionally, we pull people from related industries that have a solid base, and they top up their knowledge internally. A shift towards dedicated programming at the higher ed level could start to drive candidates into the industry.

AVN: Where do you see your career heading from here?

GR: Having been lucky in establishing my career at a relatively young age affords me the ability to start giving back to the AV community.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.