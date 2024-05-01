AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Celebrating the Higher Ed Class of 2024

By AV Technology Staff
( AVTechnology )
published

Download the AV Tech Manager’s to Celebrating the Higher Ed Class of 2024 and meet the AV/IT teams from 19 colleges and universities the projects they're most proud of, the challenges they faced, and the solutions they deployed.

(Image credit: Future)

19 AV/IT Teams: Meet the AV/IT teams and projects from: University of Rhode Island | University of Nevada, Las Vegas | University of Central Florida | Pace University | The University of Arizona at the Phoenix Bioscience Core | Stony Brook University | Purdue University, Purdue Online | Duquesne University | University of Utah, SJ Quinney College of Law | University of Illinois | Central Connecticut State University | Middle Tennessee State University | Arizona State University | Utah Tech University | Michigan Technological University | Campbellsville University | Syracuse University | Trinity Valley Community College

37 AV/IT Thought Leaders share insights and technology trends shaping higher education institutions. These manufacturers and solutions providers have been several steps ahead of the curve and innovated to ensure products were ready for next-gen classrooms.

34 Products that make the grade.

AV Technology Staff

The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions. 