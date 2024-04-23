AV Technology Manager’s Guide: How to Hire an Integrator, 2024

Integrating with the Right Team With so many professional AV integration firms to choose from, it can be a challenge to figure out what is most important during the discovery process, and just as important an ongoing relationship. There are a number of factors to bear in mind to ensure that the relationship between AV/IT tech managers and the external integration team is a harmonious one.

FEATURED INTEGRATORS

Black Box: A premier global solution integrator for more than four decades working across six continents and supported by a global team of 3,000-plus certified engineers and 1,000-plus project architects.

JKL Technologies, Inc.: An AV and IT solutions firm founded in 1998, JKL is a certified minority-owned business with offices in Los Angeles, Texas, NY/NJ, North Carolina, Kentucky and Mexico City serving customer requirements across both North and South America.

