Will Online Ever Conquer Higher Ed? (EdSurge)

"The latest data on the nation’s college and university enrollment shows that online is steadily climbing its way up to more than a third of the student population—as face-to-face continues to plummet. That’s a surprising turn in the long-time arc of academic population growth."—Source: EdSurge



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Distance education enrollment has continued to increase for 14 consecutive years. There is much more awareness and interest in it in 2018. Why then doesn’t online ed account for more of the overall share of higher education enrollment? To begin to understand the nuances, look to the faculty and perennial instructor reluctance. —Eduwire Editors