Why IoT Security Requires an Interdisciplinary Approach (EdTech Magazine)

"In two short years, there could be nearly 30 billion autonomous Internet of Things devices on our networks. Unlike computers and smartphones, these sensors, appliances, controllers and other devices talk to each other without requiring human interaction."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We’re just at the beginning of the IoT boom — the number of connected devices on campus is going to increase exponentially, which opens up new risks to campus network security. But it’s not just an IT issue — read how an interdisciplinary approach can help keep your institution’s infrastructure more secure. —Eduwire Editors