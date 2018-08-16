What’s in Store for Ed Tech? An Annual Report for Leaders Lays It Out (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"When it comes to education technology, it can be hard for higher-education leaders to separate fads from paradigm shifts: MOOCs rose and fell, but learning analytics are now a part of campus life. Each year the “NMC Horizon Report,” a blend of prognostication and analysis by a panel of experts, tries to sort it all out."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Horizon Report is back. If you want an aerial view that predicts where educational technology is headed, you wont want to miss it. The Chronicle of Higher Education breaks down some of the findings for the future of edtech, both in the short and long term. —Eduwire Editors