What You Need to Know About the 3.5 GHz Band on Campus (Campus Technology)

"Rare is the campus with total coverage of cellular service. Maybe the problem surfaces for your institution in its basement-level spaces, or that oldest building on campus with walls built to bomb-shelter standards, or the newest, LEED-certified facility that uses energy-efficient glass or other construction materials that block radio frequency."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus Technology takes a deep dive into the world of 3.5 GHz CBRS. Learn how this frequency could have a major impact on your campus. —Eduwire Editors