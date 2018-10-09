What to See at Educause 2018 (Campus Technology)

"The Educause Annual Conference (Oct. 30-Nov. 2) offers something for everyone: There are program tracks focused on data-informed decision-making, IT infrastructure, teaching and learning, IT leadership and more. But if you are more of a generalist, interested in all kinds of technology use in higher education, there are some tough choices to make in terms of which sessions to attend."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're heading to Denver for Educause later this month, you won’t want to miss Campus Technology's list of higher ed-focused programming at the conference. —Eduwire Editors