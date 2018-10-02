What Can Machine Learning Really Predict in Education? (EdSurge)

"Gather student data, make predictions about their learning—and perhaps their future. For years education companies have tried to apply technologies to better understand students and tailor their learning experiences, or support instructors who can intervene when human help is needed."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Machine learning is making new advancements, but can data gathered by automated processes offer predictions that will leave a lasting impact in higher ed? Some of the solutions available now might be too limited in their scope, but as machine learning expands and becomes more contextual, we might see it play larger roles. —Eduwire Editors