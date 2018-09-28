What Can Colleges and Universities Learn from the Private Sector on the Usage of Analytics? (The EvoLLLution)

"Across our industry, the conversation around the need to leverage analytics and data is growing rapidly. It’s a topic that’s been on EDUCAUSE’s Top 10 IT Issues list for years in many forms, but it’s still an area of some confusion for postsecondary leaders. Of course, in the corporate world, data has been at the forefront for years."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data has been a driving force in the corporate world — there are plenty of takeaways for higher ed when you look at how businesses leverage data. One major point: we should look at how using analytics has reshaped the culture. —Eduwire Editors