Want to Make Students Happier with Learning? Use More Video (Campus Technology)

"The majority of people in education believe that video usage on campus increases student satisfaction with their learning experiences; more than nine in 10 respondents (92 percent) said just that to a recent research project on the topic."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This survey was done by Kaltura, the video services provider, but it's still illuminating to see the overwhelmingly positive responses to video as pedagogical tools. One of the most important reveals: instructors lag behind students in their digital literacy skills. What are your strategies for keeping professors in the know? —Eduwire Editors