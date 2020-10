"Some educators tout the immersive power of VR technology, pointing to examples like an app that simulates what it was like to walk on either side of Germany’s Berlin Wall in the 1980s."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, VR has a lot of educational potential, but some important questions still loom. What are the ethical challenges of teaching with virtual reality? How will it influence pedagogies (and should it)? EdSurge tackles this in their video town hall series. —Eduwire Editors