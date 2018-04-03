Virtual reality excites Baylor students, professors for the future (Waco Tribune-Herald)

"An elevator rises. The doors open.

A few steps forward, a wooden plank positions the user teetering above skyscrapers and a bustling downtown.

And that’s before spiders and clowns add to the pressure.

Without the headset, the user is back in a small room in Baylor University’s Moody Library.

The scene is out of a virtual reality game called “Richie’s Plank Experience,” an example the Baylor Virtual Reality Club uses to showcase VR to its members."—Source: Waco Tribune-Herald

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Virtual reality is opening the doors for exciting new learning opportunities across institutional disciplines. Read how students and faculty at Baylor are recognizing the vast potential of VR. —Eduwire Editors