Using Telepresence Robots to Support Students Facing Adversity (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In higher education, we often encounter students who are experiencing unexpected setbacks that impact their ability to attend class. Whether it's due to a car accident, a family emergency, or an illness, the inability to get to class can have a lasting effect on a student's academic success. Often, students experience excessive stress trying to catch up on missed coursework. In some cases, they have no choice other than to withdraw from their classes, putting them a semester or more behind and delaying degree completion — if they return at all. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little flexibility can go a long way. Read how telepresence robots are offering support to students who need it most, helping them keep up with classes when they can't physically attend. —Eduwire Editors