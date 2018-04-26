Using Collaborative Crowdsourcing to Give Voice to Diverse Communities(Campus Technology)

"Universities face many critical challenges — student retention, campus safety, curriculum development priorities, alumni engagement and fundraising, and inclusion of diverse populations. In my role as dean of the New York University School of Professional Studies (NYUSPS) for the past four years, and in my prior 20 years of employment in senior-level positions within the school and at NYU, I have become intimately familiar with the complexities and the nuances of such multifaceted challenges."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It’s not always easy to discuss sensitive topics in the classroom. Read how crowdsourcing has helped NYU create an inclusive safe space for difficult discussions with a level of anonymity. —Eduwire Editors