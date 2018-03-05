University of South Florida launches new CyberHub for 12 colleges (EdScoop)

"The Florida Center for Cybersecurity, situated on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, has launched a new online resource called the Florida CyberHub."—Source: EdScoop



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This online repository gives a virtual home for cybersecurity resources and data that can be shared among the 12 institutions in the State University System of Florida, bolstering security training in higher ed across the state. It includes a cyber range to give students hands-on experience via a secure sandbox that can be accessed anywhere, anytime, from any device. —Eduwire Editors