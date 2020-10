"Dave Tatum is not an interior designer, and he doesn’t want to be an architect. But he does appreciate an aesthetic, functional space — and last summer, he helped to create one from scratch at Florida’s Daytona State College, where he is the associate IT director."—Source: EdTech Magazine



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Renovating the IT office offers more than just an external facelift — it can also help campus IT teams craft new efficiencies. —Eduwire Editors