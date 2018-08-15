Topics

Universities Use Blockchain to Streamline Student Services (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

Universities Use Blockchain to Streamline Student Services (EdTech Magazine)

"Speculation about the potential uses of blockchains in education has been building for some time, but we’ve now moved squarely into the era of implementation. Blockchains — digital records of individuals’ academic degrees, professional certifications and other official records — are an intriguing concept for institutions that have long relied on transcripts and diplomas to attest to academic achievement."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could the convenience and security of blockchain’s digital ledger system be a game-changer for higher ed institutions? EdTech Magazine takes a look at the impact blockchain could have on credentialing and competency assessment. —Eduwire Editors