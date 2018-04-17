U Michigan Begins Construction on Dedicated Robotics Facility (Campus Technology)

"The University of Michigan has begun construction of a new robotics building that will house classrooms, offices, purpose-built labs and an open collaboration space."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Interest in robotics extends across many different academic disciplines, and the University of Michigan will be bringing them all together in this facility. With space carved out for everything from drones and autonomous vehicles to recovery robots and collaboration, it will likely spur interesting new discoveries. —Eduwire Editors