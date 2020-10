"Spring is in the air, and with it comes spring cleaning. For universities looking to get rid of old technology, there are a number of ways to recycle it safely; however, the best way involves keeping it in the community."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about an inspiring story. Read how this tech redeployment program is helping both the university and the school district (as well as the environment). —Eduwire Editors