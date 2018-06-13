To tackle student cheating, we need to reimagine university assessment (The Guardian)

"Ghost-writing academic work is nothing new but until relatively recently it was out of reach of most students. Now essay mills have started rolling on an industrial scale. Their sophisticated websites offer production of a whole range of assignments up to and including dissertations and theses. If required, a typical undergraduate essay, on pretty much any topic, can be turned around in less than 24 hours."—Source: The Guardian

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With online essay mills and mobile devices facilitating new forms of cheating in higher ed, this author makes a call for authentic assessments that thwart plagiarism by requiring students to apply their learning on the fly. —Eduwire Editors