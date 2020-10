"Ginning up ideas isn’t always the hard part in academic innovation. Instead, more and more leaders working on digital initiatives at colleges are finding themselves with a less technical challenge: strategic communications."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Change can be difficult, and using language that promotes shifts in a positive way can help. Dropping the term ‘disruption’ in favor of ‘innovation’ can ease the transition into digital initiatives in higher ed. —Eduwire Editors