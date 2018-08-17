There's More to Student Advising Tech than Implementation (Campus Technology)

"New technology for advising students won't work if it's not also implemented with updates in the advising structures and processes and professional development for the human advisers as they change their own practices. That's part of the bottom line in a new report from the Community College Research Center, based at Teachers College at Columbia University, and social policy researcher MDRC."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It’s not just a matter of choosing the right advising platform — updates and professional development are necessary to make sure advisors on staff can tap into the potential of these technologies. —Eduwire Editors