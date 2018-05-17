The Invisible Boot Camp (Inside Higher Ed)

"The homepage of Trilogy Education Services' website prominently displays the phrase 'Universities Trust Trilogy.'

Trust is an important part of universities’ bargain with Trilogy. The company runs coding boot camps for the continuing education divisions of dozens of well-known institutions such as Rutgers University, the University of California, Berkeley, Georgia Institute of Technology and many more."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When schools partner with a third party for bootcamps with a company like Trilogy, it requires a major leap of faith — Trilogy runs the courses fully, using a school’s reputation to promote their content. But does this kind of model lead students astray? Inside Higher Ed digs into the details. —Eduwire Editors