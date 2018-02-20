The higher ed admissions data pitch (University Business)

"College admissions teams now go beyond zip codes and SAT scores to micromatch students who are most likely to apply to, enroll in and succeed at their institutions. In this new era, administrators consider everything from a student’s interests and non-school activities to what they like on Facebook and how long they spent on the institution’s website. "—Source: University Business



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Big data is playing a major role in the college admissions process, and the analytics dig deeper than GPAs and test scores. Read how interactions are tracked to gauge a student’s interest in an institution and using geographical data that shows retention trends based on a student’s location. —Eduwire Editors