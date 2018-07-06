The future of college education: Students for life, computer advisers and campuses everywhere (The Washington Post)

"Predictions about higher education’s future often result in two very different visions about what is next for colleges and universities. In one camp: those who paint a rosy picture of an economy that will continue to demand higher levels of education for an increasing share of the workforce. In the other: those who believe fewer people will enroll in college as tuition costs spiral out of control and alternatives to the traditional degree emerge."—Source: The Washington Post

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fascinating and bold predictions in today's Washington Post. Imagine college for life, rather than just four years, and a decentralized approach that offers constant mentoring and advising. —Eduwire Editors