"Gaming, once thought of as only a recreational activity, is becoming one of the most influential and rapidly growing industries with the introduction of eSports, which is expected to grow to $1.4 billion by 2020."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

eSports has been growing exponentially, and schools are crafting programs to prepare students for the burgeoning industry as well as incorporating gaming into their athletics programs. —Eduwire Editors