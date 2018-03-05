The CSU’s New Data Center: A Win for Students and Campuses (The CSU System)

"The California State University's Common Management Systems (CMS) data center recently got a new home and a big upgrade. The center was relocated from Salt Lake City to a state-of-the-art facility in Silicon Valley, allowing the network to become more nimble and ready to meet the changing needs and growth of the CSU system."—Source: The CSU System



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a win-win. This new, cutting-edge data center will support an impressive 23 campuses within the CSU system and provide improved performance while lowering costs. —Eduwire Editors