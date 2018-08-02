The challenge of a universal transcript (Education Dive)

"A 2015 report from the National Student Clearinghouse showed that more than a third of college students transfer at least once over a six-year period. While a number of students may have gone to other traditional two- or four-year institutions, others may have tried online courses, a form of experiential learning program or even an apprenticeship."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For credentials to truly actualize their full potential, a universally standardized way of tracking them across institutions is necessary, especially when you consider how many students take courses from more than one school. —Eduwire Editors