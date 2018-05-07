Technology Can Address Digital Accessibility -- to an Extent (Inside Higher Ed)

"Adam Nemeroff, an instructional designer in Dartmouth College's department of academic and campus technology services, admits he has “super-complicated and conflicted” thoughts about the role of technology in ensuring that digital courses and curricular materials are fully accessible to all students. He’s seen his institution and others in recent years talk more about accessibility and invest in digital tools to address concerns head-on. But he thinks there’s a downside to being too tool focused."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital accessibility is an increasing concern — all students should be able to have equal access to course materials. Tech-based tools can help with these efforts, but they can only go so far. Broader strategies are needed from the get go when designing courses. —Eduwire Editors