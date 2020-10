"College students may be strapped for cash, but they have plenty of personal data to offer. Shiru, a Japan-based cafe chain, is betting they're willing to share that data for free coffee, Inside Higher Ed reported."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Forget lunch — there's also no such thing as a free coffee. Read how students are handing over data in exchange for caffeinated beverages. —Eduwire Editors