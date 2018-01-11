Topics

Students and Robots, in Harmony (Inside Higher Ed)

"Three years ago, Christine Greenhow, associate professor of educational psychology and educational technology at Michigan State University, attended a faculty meeting that would set her on an unexpected path. Presenters from the institution’s design studio showcased two different models of robots: a Kubi, which 'looks sort of like an iPad on a neck that sits on a desk,' according to Greenhow, and a Double, which can roll around hallways. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how telepresence robots are giving distance learning students a virtual way to participate and interact in face-to-face learning environments at Michigan State University by serving as physical proxies in the classroom. —Eduwire Editors