Smart Solutions Help Campus IT Teams Do More with Less (EdTech Magazine)

"A recent New York Times article highlighted the financial struggle that many institutions are facing, with no sign that pressures will soon let up. 'Continual belt-tightening is creating a number of negative outcomes,' says Eric J. Barron, president of Pennsylvania State University. 'Henry Houdini was never bound this tightly.'"—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With longer to-do lists and shrinking budgets, campus IT teams face difficult challenges, but they find solutions, like automated tools and SaaS, that help them rise to the occasion. —Eduwire Editors