Smart Machines and Human Expertise: Challenges for Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Alexa talks to you. Google finds answers to your queries. Amazon knows your preferences. Facebook not only knows your friends but also can help you find the perfect partner. These platforms seem to know what we are thinking almost before we do."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Machines are getting smarter everyday, and we’re seeing more and more of these smart devices folding in to campus life to augment the experience. These technologies are shifting staff roles, but human expertise and review are critically important to making sure thesse technologies are well-applied. Used properly, they shouldn’t replace human staff, they should help streamline their duties. —Eduwire Editors