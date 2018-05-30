Research: Slight Changes to Appearance of Privacy Warnings Significantly Improves Attention (Campus Technology)

"New research from a team at Brigham Young University finds that people tend to tune out security warnings as they see them more often. Conducted by information systems professors Anthony Vance, Bonnie Anderson and Jeff Jenkins, the study was funded by the National Science Foundation and follows on previous work the researchers have conducted with Brock Kirwan, a neuroscience professor at BYU."—Source: Campus Technology

Do you want to craft privacy warnings that users will pay attention to? It’s important to step back and consider how our brains work — a little variation can go a long way. —Eduwire Editors