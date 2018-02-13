Report: MOOCs Attracting More Paying Customers (Campus Technology)

"If anybody stays on top of the massive open online course segment, it's Class Central, a search engine that taps into every MOOC platform. Recently, it issued its annual review of MOOC stats and trends, and the information exposes how this form of online learning is evolving from a technology expected to disrupt higher education to one that generates revenue with tiered services targeted to lifelong learners."—Source: xxx



WHY THIS MATTERS:

In some cases, MOOCs are moving away from their early origins of free education due to the rise of certificate-based credentials. While some claim the model is dead, the number of students paying for these classes is on the rise. —Eduwire Editors