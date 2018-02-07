Remember Outdoor Areas When Assessing Wi-Fi Coverage (EdTech Magazine)

"While most campuses have robust wireless networks, one area often comes up short: the great outdoors. A study from the EDUCAUSE Center for Analysis and Research shows that roughly half of students have a subpar experience using Wi-Fi in outdoor spaces. "—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus connectivity isn’t just an indoor issue. Students expect to be on the network at all times, whether they are studying under a tree on the quad or cheering in the stands of a stadium. EdTech Magazine offers advice on selecting cost-effective locations that work around outdoor obstacles. —Eduwire Editors