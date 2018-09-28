Reinventing Electronic Content Management at Texas A&M University (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Texas A&M University (TAMU) is part of one of the largest higher education systems in the United States. The TAMU System network comprises 11 universities and 7 state agencies, including a school of law and comprehensive health science center. The system's annual budget is $4.55 billion, and it educates more than 152,000 students a year; it also makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts each year through service and outreach programs. Research and development expenditures system-wide exceeded $972 million in 2016."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Not only did Texas A&M University implement an electronic content management system—they reinvented it. This EDUCAUSE Review article offers a deep dive into their innovative approach. —Eduwire Editors