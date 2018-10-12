Reframing the Student Success Conversation to Serve Generation Z Students (The EvoLLLution)

"The emerging literature on Generation Z (Gen Z) students highlights how different they are from previous generations of students that have entered higher education. Gen Z students are more ethnically diverse, with a greater number of biracial and bicultural students among them. They are a more socially conscious generation, and more than likely grew up in urban areas where they were exposed to the vibrancy of difference. Because they also saw the effects of the recent recession, Gen Z students question whether or not a college degree reaps a return on investment, which has shaped their expectations of higher education."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Has your institution adjusted the ways you acquire and retain students to keep in step with the needs of Gen Z learners? Read why it's important and where to start. —Eduwire Editors