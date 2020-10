"Gone are the days of the static campus map. Today, campuses of all size and type—from massive public universities to prep schools and urban city colleges—are integrating real-time data feeds into their campus maps."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From parking lot occupancy and transit data to event feeds and live campus cameras, real-time data is being used to make campus apps more timely, useful, and engaging. —Eduwire Editors