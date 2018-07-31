Reading Signals from the Future: EDUCAUSE in 2038 (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In 1992, I was in a meeting at Apple Computer and was asked if I wanted to see the next "killer technology" the company would soon release. My Apple colleague left the conference room and came back to unveil the Apple Newton, a handheld device (sort of) that Apple was calling a "Personal Digital Assistant" (PDA) and that featured handwriting recognition."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will higher ed look like in 2038? The future is already sending us signals for what lies ahead. Are they coming in loud and clear? —Eduwire Editors