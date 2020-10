"Cloud-based IT services are becoming the norm in higher ed, but some colleges, particularly those with limited resources, may not be as far along on their “cloud journey” as one would think."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cloud services are much more flexible than ever before, but they can still be extremely costly and onerous. For smaller colleges, significant back-end work might be required. Don't miss this realistic take on the next great tech migration. —Eduwire Editors