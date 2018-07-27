RaiseMe Gets $15M to Help Students Cut College Costs If They Do Well in School (EdSurge)

"Research suggests that simply paying kids for good grades doesn’t always work. But could students be better motivated with a more meaningful kind of monetary reward—say, college scholarships?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could earning scholarship money help keep students focused on their studies? With solid financial backing in place, RaiseMe helps students earn scholarship money by keeping their grades up, taking AP classes, and doing community service, with a dashboard-like feature that breaks it all down. —Eduwire Editors