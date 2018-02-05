Q&A: Academic and Startup Cultures Meet at the University of Advancing Technology (EdTech Magazine)

"The University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Ariz., has been a pioneer in IT education since 1983. Although UAT will mark its 35th anniversary in 2018, this institution makes a habit of looking forward, not back. With a mission to educate students in areas such as network engineering, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and data security, UAT’s approach is a unique blend of academic inquiry and entrepreneurial spirit. "—Source: EdTech Magazine



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to create a culture of innovation that fosters inquiry and entrepreneurism, you won’t want to miss this article from EdTech Magazine. Read why campus IT departments should take a page from the startup playbook and embrace an agile approach. —Eduwire Editors