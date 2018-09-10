Prepare Your Response Team for a New Age of Cybersecurity (EdTech Magazine)

"The cost of cybersecurity breaches is continuing to rise, emphasizing the need for higher education institutions to invest in incident response teams."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, new networks have closed some of the security loopholes of the past and there are automated solutions to do some of the heavy lifting, but a well-trained response team is still critically important, especially when you consider the influx of connected IoT devices we’ll see hitting campuses. —Eduwire Editors