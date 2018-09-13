Personalizing the Admissions Process to Meet Diverse Student Needs (Campus Technology)

"Admissions in higher education is in the midst of a sea change. While most schools have traditionally concentrated on recruiting high school seniors, student demographics have evolved — and the recruitment pools and processes around them have grown more complex."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how an application builder tool was created as part of Maryville University’s admissions software to help the institution build customized applications that can be tailored to collect specific data as required by the program. —Eduwire Editors